FM holds phone talks with US climate envoy on cooperation for carbon neutrality goal

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke by phone Friday with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to discuss cooperation on their countries' joint efforts toward carbon neutrality, the foreign ministry said.



Chung and Kerry agreed to strengthen cooperation in their countries' efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades and run communication channels in a "multilayered" manner to strengthen collaboration against climate change.



"Minister Chung and Kerry converged on the view that South Korea and the United States will strengthen all-round cooperation for the goal of carbon neutrality that the two countries have been pursuing," the ministry said in a press release.



The two sides also agreed to work together to lead global cooperation on climate change in connection with the Leaders Climate Summit and the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit, which Washington and Seoul plan to host respectively via video links in April and May. (Yonhap)