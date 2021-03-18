 Back To Top
National

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Seoul next week for talks on bilateral ties, peninsula issues

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 21:05       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 21:05

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens to a question during a joint news conference with UAE's Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, March 9. (AP-Yonhap)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Seoul next week for talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on bilateral ties, Korean Peninsula issues and other matters, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Lavrov will arrive here on Tuesday for a three-day visit. His talks with Chung are set to take place on Thursday after the ministers attend a ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

The anniversary event was initially set for last year, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The relations between Seoul and Moscow were established on Sept. 30, 1990.  "Minister Lavrov's visit this time is expected to serve as an opportunity to strengthen strategic communication between the two countries and further deepen their friendly, cooperative relations," the ministry said. (Yonhap)

