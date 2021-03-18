 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Beauty beams in the South Sea

By Gha Hee sun
Published : Mar 20, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Mar 20, 2021 - 16:00
Hallyeohaesang National Marine Park, located in South Gyeongsang Province, is known as one of the most beautiful places in Korea for its captivating scenery. 

Along the trail, the ocean water shines like an emerald and various small islands scattered all around are visible to the naked eye.

Hikers, relieved to finally reach the top of Mount Geumsan, admire the beauty of the South Sea from afar.

Vibrant colors fill the scene as the sun sets, making the landscape look even more like a painting.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Gha Hee sun (lizka98@heraldcorp.com)
