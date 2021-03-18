[Photo News] Beauty beams in the South Sea

Hallyeohaesang National Marine Park, located in South Gyeongsang Province, is known as one of the most beautiful places in Korea for its captivating scenery.



Along the trail, the ocean water shines like an emerald and various small islands scattered all around are visible to the naked eye.





Hikers, relieved to finally reach the top of Mount Geumsan, admire the beauty of the South Sea from afar.



