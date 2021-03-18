[Today’s K-pop] Kang Daniel hails surprise return





(Credit: Connect Entertainment)



Kang Daniel signaled his comeback with a surprise teaser on Thursday.



He floated a poster that said “Coming Soon” stating that he will come out with new music on April 13.



He promised that the year 2021 will be a turning point for him and is putting the plan into action right on the heels of the success of his previous single “Paranoia.”



“Paranoia” came out last month and within only two weeks of promotional activities, swept across charts and television music charts programs. The music video set a record for the musician amassing 10 million views in two days and doubling the number in another two days. “Paranoia,” however, is only a preview, said Kang at the time.



His color series from last year –- “Cyan” and “Magenta” –- firmly solidified his position as a solo, selling over 1 million units.



He also is considering appearing in a romance drama set against a police academy.



Blackpink’s Rose opens YouTube channel





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink started her own YouTube channel, named “Rose,” on Thursday taking her fans by surprise.



She uploaded a five-minute video giving a sneak peek at her childhood, dancing to the music and playing the piano.



“I played the piano the moment I woke up. It was so much fun. That may be when my love for music grew,” she recalled. She talked about how she picked her English name and how she liked to take a nap, reminiscing about the house she lived in when she was little.



“When I was young, I wanted to be like Beyonce or Michael Jackson. These days, I want to be a happy musician who doesn’t get disconcerted whenever or wherever,” said the songstress. She tried to enjoy every step of the way preparing for her solo debut, she added.



Her channel has close to 500,000 subscribers, in about three hours, and some are wondering how soon she will earn her gold button with 1 million subscribers.



WJSN unveils songlist for upcoming EP





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



WJSN shared the tracklist from its forthcoming EP “Unnatural” late Wednesday via its official SNS channels, signaling its return after nine months.



In addition to the same-titled lead track, there will be five more tracks: “Last Dance,” “Super Moon,” “New Me,” “Yalla” and “Don’t Forget (My Universe).”



The EP, its ninth, highlights the maturity of the bandmates singing about duality of women who are passionate at heart but keeping cool on the outside, growing out of the image of mysterious and willowy girls.



In lead track “Unnatural,” they sing how everything turns upside down in front of a person they like while they go seductive in “Yalla.”



Exy and SeolA participated in writing the lyrics and melody of most tracks, as they did for the previous EP “Neverland.” “Neverland” was picked as the second best among Billboard’s The 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2020: Critics’ Picks.



The EP will roll out on March 31.



Treasure tops Japanese music chart





(Credit: YG Entertainment)