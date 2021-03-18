 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Daewoong clinches W380b out-licensing deal with Chinese pharmaceutical firm

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 16:06       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 16:06
Daewoong Pharmaceutical's headquarters. (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)
Daewoong Pharmaceutical's headquarters. (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical said Thursday that the company has out-licensed its gastroesophageal reflux disease agent Fexuprazan to Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical for 380 billion won.

The deal included an upfront payment of 6.8 billion won and 13.6 billion won in milestone payments, the company added.

Under the agreement, Shanghai Haini has acquired rights to conduct clinical studies for the agent used to treat a digestive disorder. Shanghai Haini would also be in charge of the entire approval process in China, while its parent company Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group will be responsible for marketing the agent.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical expected that the company’s recent signing with one of China’s largest pharmaceutical groups could help Fexuprazan become a blockbuster agent in the Chinese market.

“(Daewoong Pharmaceutical) has again succeeded in winning a large-sized contract (in China), after the company inked export deals with Mexican and Brazilian firms last year. The company would continue to make the best efforts to enter overseas pharmaceutical markets, including in the US, Europe and Middle East,” said Park Hyun-jin, the head of the global business division at Daewoong.

Fexuprazan is a class of potassium-competitive acid blockers, used in treatment of acid-related disorders. The novel medicine is considered as a replacement for proton pump inhibitors, which are widely used for gastroesophageal reflux disease,

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114