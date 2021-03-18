[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages



Enjoy spring at Novotel Ambassador Doksan



Novotel Ambassador Doksan offers a spring picnic package until the end of May, allowing guests to enjoy both a staycation and a picnic.

The package comes with a one-night stay, a picnic set consisting of two Americanos and one sandwich, and complementary use of the fitness club with its sauna, indoor swimming pool and gym. Those reserving online with a Novotel Ambassador account will be provided with a picnic mat and two picnic chairs on a first-come, first serve basis.

The package is offered weekdays at 90,000 won. Those who reserve in March will get a 10 percent discount.

For more information and reservations, call the Novotel Ambassador Doksan at (02) 838-1101.











Taste spring with Seoul Dragon City Hotel’s ‘Spring Gourmet’ promotion



The Food Exchange Buffet at the Seoul Dragon City Hotel in Yongsan, Seoul, offers its Spring Gourmet promotion filled with spring leaves and seafood.

Invigorating dishes will be served at the buffet such as the Korean spring shoot “dureup” with squid, soup and rice made with spring leaves and dry-aged steak. At the live station in the buffet where fresh dishes are prepared, octopus will be served.

The promotion is available until April 25 for 79,000 won per person on weekdays and 99,000 won on weekends.

For more information, call the Seoul Dragon City Hotel at (02) 2223-7000.











Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers ‘Spring, Rejuvenate You’ promotion



Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Songdo, Incheon, offers its “Spring, Rejuvenate You” promotion at the Feast buffet on the first floor.

Dishes prepared with ingredients found in spring will be the main dishes at the buffet until the end of April. The special spring cuisine includes fresh spring greens, eel perilla soup and boiled duck.

Lunch at Feast is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. for 49,000 won while dinner is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 75,000 won on weekdays and 89,000 won for both lunch and dinner on weekends.

For more information and reservations, call Feast at (032) 835-1710.











Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s Jogakbo presents ‘Bubble N Bites’ happy hour promotion



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the Bubbles N Bites happy hour promotion, where guests can enjoy canape-style bites and unlimited beverages from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Jogakbo Bites & Wine bar.

Guests can enjoy free-flowing white, red or sparkling wine and beer for two hours, complete with seven kinds of canape-style snacks, for 55,000 won per person. The snacks include olives and Manchego, crostini with white anchovies, Italian prosciutto tapas, french fries, gambas, cuttlefish with black aioli sauce cooked on a teppan griddle and churros.

For more information and reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.











InterContinental Seoul Coex Sky Lounge presents ‘Aperitivo’



Sky Lounge, located on the 30th floor of InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, is launching its Aperitivo program.

The aperitivo, an early-evening premeal drink in the northern Italian tradition, will be presented by chef Luca Carrino along with Italian wine and appetizers. The package features a platter of assorted Italian treats with recommended wines and cocktails carefully selected by the sommelier.

The Aperitivo package is available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day until April 30 at 116,000 won for two people.

For more information and reservations, call the Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.





