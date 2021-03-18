 Back To Top
Finance

Banks' bad loans edge down in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 13:11       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 13:11
Corporate logos of South Korea's leading banks (Yonhap)
Corporate logos of South Korea's leading banks (Yonhap)
Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks inched down last year, due to a slight decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Thursday.

The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.64 percent at the end of last year, down 0.13 percentage point from a year earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.

Overdue corporate loans reached 13.9 trillion won ($12.8 billion) at the end of last year, down 1.4 trillion won from a year ago, the data showed.

The regulator said it will keep monitoring and supervising bad loans as there is a possibility that bad debts could jump as market interest rates go up. (Yonhap)

