Military closely following activities at NK missile facilities: defense ministry

Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)

The military is closely monitoring movements at North Korea's missile facilities but no unusual signs have been detected as of now, the defense ministry said Thursday.



On Tuesday, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, said Pyongyang may resume its long-range missile testing to check the capability of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) unveiled at an October military parade.



"There is no unusual movement detected as of now," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing. "Our military is closely following North Korea's missile activities, and the South Korea-US intelligence authorities are maintaining a close cooperation system."



Earlier in the day, Choe Son-hui, North Korea's first vice foreign minister, vowed to deal with the United States "on the principle of answering force with toughness and good faith in kind," saying Pyongyang will continue to ignore any contact from the US unless Washington withdraws what it calls "hostile policies" against the North.



The ministry said last month North Korea has been expanding missile development facilities but has shown no unusual signs at its demolished Punggye-ri nuclear testing site or the long-suspended nuclear reactor at Yongbyon complex. (Yonhap)