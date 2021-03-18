 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Military closely following activities at NK missile facilities: defense ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 11:39       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 11:39
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
The military is closely monitoring movements at North Korea's missile facilities but no unusual signs have been detected as of now, the defense ministry said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, said Pyongyang may resume its long-range missile testing to check the capability of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) unveiled at an October military parade.

"There is no unusual movement detected as of now," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing. "Our military is closely following North Korea's missile activities, and the South Korea-US intelligence authorities are maintaining a close cooperation system."

Earlier in the day, Choe Son-hui, North Korea's first vice foreign minister, vowed to deal with the United States "on the principle of answering force with toughness and good faith in kind," saying Pyongyang will continue to ignore any contact from the US unless Washington withdraws what it calls "hostile policies" against the North.

The ministry said last month North Korea has been expanding missile development facilities but has shown no unusual signs at its demolished Punggye-ri nuclear testing site or the long-suspended nuclear reactor at Yongbyon complex. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114