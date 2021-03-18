 Back To Top
National

3 Army officers test positive for virus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 10:33       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 10:33
Citizens wait in line to receive new coronavirus tests at a temporary testing site set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)
Citizens wait in line to receive new coronavirus tests at a temporary testing site set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)
Three Army officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

An officer in Hwaseong, 43 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms, and another officer at the same base was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 following contact with the first officer, according to the ministry.

In the eastern coastal city of Sokcho, an officer tested positive after a family member was confirmed to be infected.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 632.

Nationwide, South Korea added 445 new cases, bringing the total caseload to 97,294. (Yonhap)
