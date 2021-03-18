 Back To Top
National

N. Korean threats topic of US-China talks in Alaska: White House

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 09:23       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 09:23
The captured image from the White House website shows press secretary Jen Psaki holding a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (White House)
WASHINGTON -- The United States will discuss ways to mitigate possible military threats from North Korea when its top foreign and national security officials meet their Chinese counterparts this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

She stressed the importance of all countries working together when it came to reducing threats from the North.

"I will say that part of our strategy, as it relates to the denuclearization of North Korea, is of course to lead with diplomacy and engagement with partners in the region, even some where we have at times adversarial relationships," Psaki told a daily press briefing.

"As we discussed security in the region, and certainly the threats from North Korea are part of that, and obviously that will be part of the discussion with the Chinese," she said of the upcoming talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi.

Blinken, currently on a visit to South Korea following his earlier trip to Japan, is scheduled to arrive in Anchorage on Thursday for his first in-person meeting with the Chinese official since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20.

Blinken will also be joined by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart for a two-plus-two meeting.

The brief preview of the US-China talks from the White House spokeswoman also comes amid reports that North Korea may be preparing to resume its long-range missile testing.

Psaki declined to "get ahead of their testing if they have decided to test" when asked.

The North continues to maintain a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since late 2017, but has said it no longer feels bound by such restrictions.

On Tuesday, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, said Pyongyang may resume its long-range missile testing to check the capability of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) unveiled at an October military parade. (Yonhap)
