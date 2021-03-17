 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Health care exports hit record high amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 10:00




South Korea’s health care and cosmetics exports soared more than 38 percent to an all-time high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed.

The country’s overseas shipments of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical devices stood at $21.70 billion last year, up 38.3 percent from the previous year and a fresh high, according to the data from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

The pandemic led to a surge in exports of biopharmaceuticals, coronavirus test kits and related medical devices. (Yonhap)





