Korea to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, but ‘may exercise caution’

South Korea may review the possibility of halting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine based on European regulators’ decisions, and on other emerging findings here and abroad, as more European countries shelve the vaccine over unconfirmed blood clot fears.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency officials told reporters Wednesday that they were “closely monitoring” the evolving situation in Europe and might consider “precautionary measures” in response, while at the same time stressing there is no evidence the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots.
“The AstraZeneca coronavirus shots administered in Korea are produced at a local plant, so they are different from the batches used in Europe,” they said in a closed-door briefing. “The vaccine should continue to be used.”
On Wednesday Korea also confirmed a suspected case of fatal blood clotting in a vaccinated person here. Although postmortem examinations are still underway, no link to the vaccine is suspected, according to Jung Eun-kyeong, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner.
Jung told a parliamentary committee for health and welfare Wednesday morning that one of the suspected adverse events in Korea with a fatal outcome had involved blood clots.
The death occurred in a woman in her early 60s at a nursing hospital, the KDCA chief said. She was inoculated with an AstraZeneca vaccine, with other details yet unknown.
Prior to this point, the KDCA had refused to say whether there had been any reports of possible adverse events related to blood clots despite press inquiries. The case Jung mentioned is at least three days old, as there have been no new reports of deaths among vaccine recipients since Sunday.
The KDCA says it “may adopt a cautious approach” toward AstraZeneca vaccinations here depending on the results of the European Medicines Agency’s investigations, slated to be announced Thursday.
Park Young-joon, a senior staff member at the KDCA who is among those investigating reports of adverse events following vaccinations, told a press briefing Tuesday afternoon that the AstraZeneca vaccine’s rollout here “may be reconsidered” depending on the EMA’s conclusions.
The EMA said in an online statement Monday that it would be calling an extraordinary meeting this week to “conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken.”
The European Union regulator was cautious to add that it “currently remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.”
Also on Monday, the World Health Organization said, “As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus.”
As of Tuesday at midnight, 587,996 people in Korea had received the first of two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. About 1.5 percent, or 8,876, reported experiencing possible adverse reactions. The vast majority, or 8,777, had side effects classified as “mild,” such as injection site discomfort and body aches that lasted just a few days.
More serious reports included 75 cases of anaphylaxis-like reactions, one seizure, seven intensive care unit hospitalizations and 16 deaths. The KDCA’s investigations to date have not found a connection between the vaccines and any of the adverse events.
Experts say there is not enough data yet to justify suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The International Vaccine Institute’s Director General Dr. Jerome Kim said from the perspective of standard side effects, the AstraZeneca vaccine was “not that different” from other vaccines.
“The EMA and WHO have continued to say that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, as had the UK and its regulators. And they are of course carefully investigating these events,” he said.
He suggested the European countries’ decisions to stop administering the vaccine may have stemmed from factors not related to science: “I think that the reaction of European countries may also reflect political considerations within the countries and concerns about the vaccine’s acceptability.”
Kim said it was “not likely” that the blood clot concern was missed during the large Phase 3 trials that had already been completed, and that more assurance should come from another one taking place in the US that includes more volunteers over 65 years old.
“There weren’t that many elderly in the original AZ trial. That is not the case in the US trial. Hopefully the US Phase 3 trial will help support the existing efficacy and safety data,” he said.
Preventive medicine professor Dr. Jung Jae-hun of Gachon University said the blood clot incidents were “statistically insignificant.” “There have been 2.78 reports of blood clots for every million people given AstraZeneca vaccine, which aren’t necessarily more frequent than such health issues occurring generally, vaccinated or not,” he said.
