Culture Station Seoul 284 explores 2 border towns

Video image of artist Shin Je-hyun performing “Rotating Borders” (KCDF)



Exhibition “Border-less.site,” co-hosted by the Korea Craft & Design Foundation and Junglim Foundation, opened to the public Wednesday at Culture Station Seoul 284, which is the old Seoul Station building.



The “Border-less.site” exhibition was developed as part of Culture Station Seoul 284’s regional research and exhibition initiative, following the “DMZ” and “Kaesong Industrial Complex” exhibitions in 2019 and 2018, respectively.



The exhibition explores what a border means in two areas, Dandong in China and North Korea’s Sinuiju. The two towns are divided by the Yalu River -- also known in Korean as the Amrok River -- that runs between them.



Though the two cities are divided by the river, they connect the two countries in commerce, diplomacy and military.





“Escape Fantasia” by Choi Yun (KCDF)