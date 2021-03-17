 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Culture Station Seoul 284 explores 2 border towns

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Mar 17, 2021 - 15:44       Updated : Mar 17, 2021 - 16:03
Video image of artist Shin Je-hyun performing “Rotating Borders” (KCDF)
Video image of artist Shin Je-hyun performing “Rotating Borders” (KCDF)

Exhibition “Border-less.site,” co-hosted by the Korea Craft & Design Foundation and Junglim Foundation, opened to the public Wednesday at Culture Station Seoul 284, which is the old Seoul Station building.

The “Border-less.site” exhibition was developed as part of Culture Station Seoul 284’s regional research and exhibition initiative, following the “DMZ” and “Kaesong Industrial Complex” exhibitions in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The exhibition explores what a border means in two areas, Dandong in China and North Korea’s Sinuiju. The two towns are divided by the Yalu River -- also known in Korean as the Amrok River -- that runs between them.

Though the two cities are divided by the river, they connect the two countries in commerce, diplomacy and military. 

“Escape Fantasia” by Choi Yun (KCDF)
“Escape Fantasia” by Choi Yun (KCDF)
“It was therefore interesting to revisit the meaning of the ‘borderless border’ via the various artworks and to recall the imagination evoked around crossing the border, much of which has long been rejected,” art director Park Seong-tae wrote in the introduction for the exhibition.

Inspired by the “discontinuity and mixed temporality” in the two border towns, 18 artists, including Seo Hyun-suk, Shin Je-hyun, Lee Won-ho and Jun So-jung, created paintings, sculptures, music, architecture and performances.

Professor Ahn Chang-mo of the School of Architecture at Kyonggi University, who specializes in the architecture of South and North Korea, provided the research data needed for the exhibition.

For audiences who cannot visit the exhibition in person, an online exhibition is available at www.border-less.site. On the online platform, references which the artists looked into for the exhibition are also available, enabling a different experience from the offline exhibition.

“We hope that the exhibition can be a chance to expand the meaning of borders from discontinuity to connectivity,” an official from the exhibition organizers said.

The exhibition will continue until May 9.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114