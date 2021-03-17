 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Assembly speaker supports Korean firms joining Costa Rica’s electric train project

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 17, 2021 - 13:52       Updated : Mar 17, 2021 - 13:52


National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (left) and Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros (National Assembly)
National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (left) and Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros (National Assembly)

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug asked Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros to pay special attention to South Korean companies’ participation in the nation’s electric train project and in electronic-government projects, in a meeting held Tuesday.

“I learned that Costa Rica is pushing for electric trains in the metropolitan area and e-government projects, Park said during a talk with Solano. I think there are many areas where we can work together as Korea is also pushing for a Digital and Green New Deal policy.”

The Korean Assembly speaker also said, “Since Costa Rica is an environmental and ecological model country, Korea should share its experience on climate change issues,” adding, “I am impressed by President Carlos Alvarado Quesada’s remarks in his State of the Union address that he hopes to call Costa Rica ‘Korea of America.’”

In response, Solano said, “Since the pandemic, Latin American countries have been hit hard. Korea and Costa Rica have a variety of areas to cooperate in areas such as hygiene, economic recovery, green energy and climate change.”

He also invited him to visit the country to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Costa Rica’s independence.

Solano served as ambassador to Costa Rica from Aug. 2015 to June 2019 and met with Park, then head of the Latin American Forum at the National Assembly, in November 2017 and again in July 2018.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114