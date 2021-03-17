Rain to star in upcoming drama ‘Ghost Doctor’

Actor Jung Ji-hoon (Sublime Artist Agency)
Actor and singer Jung Ji-hoon, also known as Rain, confirmed on Wednesday that he will play the lead role of Cha Young-min in upcoming fantasy medical drama “Ghost Doctor.”
The drama is about two doctors with polar opposite backgrounds, medical skills and personalities fusing together in body and soul.
Cha is a selfish and proud doctor with unparalleled medical expertise. After being involved in a series of unexpected events, he works hard as a character that enters the body of other doctors. The drama hopes to present a heartwarming story of ghosts of doctors who cannot leave the hospital and patient’s side event after their deaths.
“Ghost Doctor” marks Jung’s return to television drama following his role as an ace lawyer in MBC drama “Welcome 2 Life” in 2019.
He has been enjoying a renewed height of fame as his song “Gang” from 2017 gained popularity after it turned into an internet meme last year. After appearing in “Hangout with Yoo” last summer as a trio with superstar entertainers Lee Hyo-ri and Yu Jae-seok, Jung collaborated with singer Park Jin-young to release “Switch to Me” and collaborated with K-pop singer Chungha earlier this month to release “Why Don’t We.” He also started a YouTube entertainment show, “Season B Season,” last year.
The drama is made by production company Bon Factory that has created numerous hit dramas, including “You’re Beautiful,” “Master’s Sun,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?” and “Encounter.” Director Boo Sung-chul of “The Heirs,” “Jang Ok-jung” and “Our Gap-soon” will join screenwriter Kim Sun-soo of “Live Up to Your Name” for the drama.
“Ghost Doctor” will air in the second half of this year.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
