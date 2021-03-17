 Back To Top
National

3 Army soldiers, Navy civilian employee test positive for virus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2021 - 10:28       Updated : Mar 17, 2021 - 10:28

In this file photo, taken Feb. 16, 2021, service members head to an outdoor coronavirus test center at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
Three Army soldiers and a Navy civilian worker have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The Navy employee in the southeastern port city of Pohang and an Army officer in Seoul were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after their respective family members were found infected, according to the ministry.

Another officer in Namyangju, northeast of Seoul, tested positive after coming into contact with a civilian who tested positive earlier, while a soldier based in the border city of Paju was found infected after a vacation in the western city of Incheon.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 629.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 469 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 96,849. (Yonhap)

