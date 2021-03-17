PM says allowing new virus wave will be painful misstep amid resurgence woes

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks via videoconference during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures against the spread of the new coronavirus at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday stressed the importance of maintaining strict adherence to government measures against the new coronavirus pandemic, amid no clear signs of a letup in new cases and fears of an infection resurgence.



"If we lose our sense of attentiveness and allow a fourth pandemic wave to break out, it will be a painful misstep," Chung said during a daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response.



South Korean health authorities have struggled to bring down daily new infections despite having begun a nationwide public vaccination campaign. Since last week, daily new cases have hovered around the 300 and 400 range on growing cluster infections, stoking concerns over a potential resurgence in virus cases.



On Wednesday, the nation reported 469 new COVID-19 cases.



"We earnestly ask the public to muster up the strength to participate in the antivirus campaign so as to not make the past sacrifices end in vain," Chung said, stressing the importance of stabilizing local transmissions in order to facilitate the ongoing vaccination program.



Chung said health authorities will continue with their region-focused virus response review in turns until next week and mobilize full efforts to produce nationwide results in the government's virus fight.



The prime minister also pointed to reported anecdotes of fully treated former COVID-19 patients either experiencing workplace discrimination or having suffered from post-recovery physical and psychological aftereffects.



Chung instructed authorities to implement programs to address the medical, economic and psychological needs of recovered COVID-19 patients and also review workplace conditions to address unfair discrimination practices toward former patients if needed. (Yonhap)