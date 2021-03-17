 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Pro-NK paper stresses Cabinet's role as control tower for economic policy

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2021 - 09:22       Updated : Mar 17, 2021 - 09:22

This image, captured from the website of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun on Jan. 31, 2021, shows senior officials at the country's Cabinet secretariat discussing ways to implement economic development plans unveiled at the ruling Workers' Party congress held in early January. (Rodong Sinmun)
This image, captured from the website of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun on Jan. 31, 2021, shows senior officials at the country's Cabinet secretariat discussing ways to implement economic development plans unveiled at the ruling Workers' Party congress held in early January. (Rodong Sinmun)
A pro-North Korea newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of the Cabinet's role as a control tower for economic policy as Pyongyang is pushing to implement various development goals put forth during January's party congress.

At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted to a failure in its previous five-year economic plans and disclosed a new development scheme focusing on "self-reliance."

"The power of socialist North Korea is based on state's unified guidance and management from an economic perspective," the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan, said.

"Economic innovation most emphasized during the eighth party congress was to bring back such system and order and recover the genuine economic potential of planned economy," it added.

The paper cited a lack of order as one of the most daunting obstacles standing in the way of economic development, saying that it is important for the Cabinet to hold a strong grip in carrying out economic policy.

Since January's party congress, North Korea has urged party officials to respect Cabinet members' decisions in implementing economic objectives in the face of multiple challenges such as global sanctions and the fallout of the prolonged fight against the global pandemic.

Last month, the North convened an extended plenary session of its Cabinet and emphasized the Cabinet's stepped-up role as "the economic headquarters of the country." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114