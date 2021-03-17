Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold first in-person talks on N. Korea, alliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (not pictured) at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were set to hold talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss diplomacy with North Korea, joint efforts to revitalize the alliance and other issues, officials said.



Their first face-to-face talks come a day after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, decried an ongoing allied military exercise and warned the US not to "cause a stink" if it wants to sleep in peace for the next four years.



Following his three-day trip to Japan, Blinken will arrive at a US air base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, later in the day to attend the talks with Chung, and the "two plus two" meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers slated for Thursday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also fly to Korea on the day.



Policy coordination on North Korea is expected to top the agenda for the meeting between Chung and Blinken, as Washington is set to complete its review of policy on the recalcitrant regime in the coming weeks.



During a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, Blinken said that the Biden administration's ongoing policy review involves the evaluation of "all available options" to address the North Korean threat, while reiterating the need for collective efforts with US allies, including Japan.



"We are looking at whether various additional pressure measures could be effective, whether there are diplomatic paths that make sense," Blinken said. "All of that is under review, and it's under review and close consultation with our allies and partners."



As the US pushes to firm up its ties with its allies, as well as relations among them, Blinken could use his talks with Chung to stress the need to improve relations between Seoul and Tokyo strained over wartime history and trade.



In a fact sheet on the US-Japan alliance, which the State Department released Sunday, the US emphasized, "No relationship is more important than that between Japan and the Republic of Korea."



A set of China-related issues, such as alleged human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, could feature prominently in Wednesday's talks, as the US seeks to leverage its alliances with Seoul, Tokyo and others to shore up its leadership against an assertive China.



In line with bilateral efforts to reinvigorate the alliance, the two sides are expected to explore ways to deepen cooperation on regional and global issues, such as climate change, public health crises and cybersecurity.



On Thursday, Chung and Blinken will join Defense Minister Suh Wook and Austin for their first two plus two meeting since October 2016 -- a symbolic gathering to highlight the strength of the alliance.



Later in the day, Blinken and Austin are set to pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in.



Blinken is set to leave for Anchorage on Thursday to meet China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councillor Wang Yi.



This week's Asia trip by Blinken and Austin will cap a weeklong campaign to highlight the US' efforts to strengthen partnerships with allies and partners to promote a "free, open rules-based order," which started off in the first leader-level session of the Quad forum involving Japan, Australia and India. (Yonhap)