 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kakao, SK Telecom, Lotte, Emart among preliminary bidders for eBay Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2021 - 19:07       Updated : Mar 16, 2021 - 19:07
An eBay logo (eBay Korea)
An eBay logo (eBay Korea)

South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao, No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. and others submitted preliminary bids on Tuesday to buy eBay Korea in a deal that could fetch some 5 trillion won (US$4.42 billion) and bring a seismic change to the fiercely competitive e-commerce sector, industry sources said.

Retail giant Lotte Group and Emart Inc., a discount store chain affiliated with Shinsegae Group, as well as private equity firm MBK Partners, joined the competition for the nation's No. 3 e-commerce operator, they added.

The preliminary bids for eBay Korea, which operates major online shopping sites, including Gmarket, Auction and G9, came as major players are seeking merger and acquisition (M&As) and business cooperation to survive in the country's e-commerce and retail sectors.

Annual transactions on eBay Korea's online shopping sites reached some 20 trillion won last year, which means the acquisition could help a winner stand on par with top portal operator Naver and e-commerce giant Coupang. The value of annual e-commerce transactions on Naver was estimated at 27 trillion won last year.

The most aggressive prospective investor is known to be Kakao, the operator of Kakao Talk, the country's most popular mobile messaging app, which has been seeking to bulk up its e-commerce business.

Market observers also tipped Lotte Group and Shinsegae's Emart as strong candidates for the eBay Korea deal.

Lotte is seeking to boost its online mall Lotte ON, and Shinsegae wants to expand its online mall SSG.Com.

The deal could also help SK Telecom, the operator of online mall 11Street, to tighten its grip on the e-commerce market, they noted.

Earlier in the day, Naver and Shinsegae agreed to a share swap deal valued at 250 billion won to strengthen their foothold in the e-commerce sector.

Last week, Coupang made a successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Coupang's initial public offering, which raised $4.6 billion, was the largest by a foreign company on Wall Street since China's Alibaba in 2014. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114