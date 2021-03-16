Samsung Display supplies OLED display for Asus gaming phone

ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Samsung Display)
Samsung Display said Tuesday that it has supplied for the first time its organic light-emitting diode displays for Asus’ newest gaming smartphone ROG Phone 5.
The Taiwanese computer hardware company’s latest ROG Phone 5 sports the Korean panel maker‘s 6.78-inch OLED screen, which is designed to support seamless streaming of fast-rate high-resolution gaming content.
Samsung’s mobile display that supports over a 120 Hz refresh rate has been certified as a Seamless Display by SGS, a Switzerland-based certification organization.
According to the Swiss institution, the display has a blur length of 0.7 millimeters and less, while the motion picture response time was 11 milliseconds at the maximum. The MPRT is the industry’s fastest.
Bryan Chang, Asus’ smartphone business head, said the company chose Samsung’s latest OLED displays to provide customers with differentiated gaming experiences.
“The Samsung OLED displays with quick response time and high refresh rate would be a new trend for IT gaming devices,” he said.
Samsung plans to elevate its technologies for OLED display for gaming amid a growing demand.
“In addition to the adaptive frequency technology that automatically adjusts power consumption and picture quality, Samsung will complete a variable refresh rate technology that adjusts refresh rates in accordance with the number of frames to provide better gaming experiences for end users,” said Lee Ho-jung, head of mobile display products at Samsung Display.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)