S. Korean civic group extends COVID aid worldwide

A patient gets a COVID test. (Yonhap)
Global Together, a South Korean civic group helping underprivileged countries with health care and education, said Monday it has donated face masks and coronavirus test kits to Uzbekistan. The group held a ceremony with the Uzbekistan Embassy here to mark the delivery.
“With the current COVID-19 continuing, support for masks and diagnostic kits will greatly help overcome the COVID-19 crisis in Uzbekistan. Moreover, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Global Together, Korean students and Humasis Co., Ltd. For deciding to sponsor us,” Deputy Ambassador Zokir Saidov said.
Korean high school students and local pharmaceuticals firm Humasis respectively donated the masks and kits separately to the group, which said the Central Asian country will fly $150,000 worth of relief supplies to Fergana, a city in eastern Uzbekistan near the Kyrgyzstan border.
As of March 3, Uzbekistan, the population of which hovers around 34 million, has reported 80,006 total infections, with 78,549 recoveries and 622 deaths, according to its Ministry of Public Health.
“We hope this sponsorship event will help Uzbekistan a little bit more and contribute to the healthy development of the people of Uzbekistan,” said Kyo-Shik Kim, chair of Global Together, adding his group will look out for countries struggling with the global health crisis.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)