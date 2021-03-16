 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul mayor candidate Park vows to strengthen ties with Europe

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 16, 2021 - 14:05       Updated : Mar 16, 2021 - 14:25
ECCK Chairperson Dirk Lukat (left) and Seoul mayor candidate Park Young-sun (ECCK)
ECCK Chairperson Dirk Lukat (left) and Seoul mayor candidate Park Young-sun (ECCK)

Park Young-sun, the Seoul mayor candidate of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, has vowed to strengthen cooperation with Europe to drive the city to move toward a global city at a meeting with the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Monday.

The candidate attended a special meeting hosted by the ECCK and shared opinions with European entrepreneurs on the business landscape in Seoul and ways to further develop Seoul into a global economic hub, the ECCK said Tuesday.

During the meeting, Park discussed her vision and pledges for the city and ideas to improve the investment environment for the city’s foreign business community.

“According to a report this morning, Korea has re-entered the top 10 in world trade list among OECD countries and Seoul ranked No.1 in global innovation cities and No. 5 in research and development despite the pandemic last year,” she said.

Park added, “Seoul was able to develop this much because many European companies were together. I would like to thank the ECCK for its role as a bridge for active economic exchanges between Korea and the European Union.”

In response, ECCK Chairperson Dirk Lukat said, “Thanks to Park’s strong leadership and concerted efforts leading the ministry (of SMEs and Startups) over the past two years we were able to achieve many fruitful results from those meetings.”

“Based on her experience and capabilities as a veteran politician and her expertise in economic affairs, we strongly believe her vision will lead Seoul into an even better place for business and innovation to foster with the improvement of livelihoods of the citizens.”

The ECCK is a non-profit organization with a total of 71 trillion won in sales, 50,000 employees and 360 members, serving as a platform for information exchange between Korea and Europe to create a mutually beneficial and transparent business environment for Korean and European companies.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114