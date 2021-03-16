Rival parties to seek special counsel probe into growing land speculation scandal

People Power Party floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young (C) calls for parliamentary and special counsel probes into a widening land speculation scandal, during a press conference on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Rival parties tentatively agreed Tuesday to jointly seek an independent counsel investigation into a ballooning land speculation scandal.



Rep. Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), said his party will seek to launch an independent counsel probe into the scandal, practically accepting the ruling Democratic Party's earlier call for the investigation.



"I request the implementation of a special counsel probe, as well as a parliamentary investigation (into the scandal)," Joo said in a press conference.



The party will soon propose a bill seeking the independent counsel probe so it can be passed at the ongoing March extra parliamentary session, the floor leader said.



The DP immediately welcomed the PPP's decision and said it will work together with the main opposition party for the passage of a bill on the special counsel probe, which it first proposed last week.



"(The DP expects that) the ruling and the opposition parties could approve a bill on the special counsel probe during a plenary parliamentary session after discussing it as soon as possible," DP spokesman Rep. Kim Young-jin told Yonhap News Agency.



Separately, the PPP is planning to submit an official request seeking a separate parliamentary probe into the scandal in the near future, Joo noted. The floor leader also accepted the DP's earlier call for a probe into all the 300 sitting lawmakers over the land speculation scandal, and additionally requested that all staff members of Cheong Wa Dae be scrutinized as well.



Responding to the PPP's calls, Kim said the DP will actively review the option of a parliamentary probe and discuss it with the main opposition party.



The move comes as the land speculation scandal, which originated at the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) in early March, is unfolding in a way that could dominate the upcoming April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan.



At least 20 LH employees have been accused of purchasing huge swathes of undeveloped land in areas around Seoul, allegedly on the basis of insider information, for speculation well before major state-led housing development projects were announced there.



The government has come under heat after its task force identified only 20 LH employees suspected of land speculation in a preliminary probe, while the public views such speculative land investment using classified information as far more widespread in reality. (Yonhap)