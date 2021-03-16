3 more soldiers in Sejong test positive for COVID-19

Citizens wait in line to receive new coronavirus tests at a temporary testing site set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on March 7, 2021. (Yonhap)

Three soldiers based in the central city of Sejong have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



They were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in a test required to exit quarantine after coming into contact with a colleague who tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.



Since the first case was reported earlier this month, the unit in Sejong, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul, has reported a total of 12 cases.



The total number of infections reported among the military population rose to 625. Of them, 589 have been fully cured and 36 are under treatment.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 363 new cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 96,380. (Yonhap)