Samsung to supply 5G network equipment to Canada's SaskTel

This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the corporate logos of Samsung and Canadian telecommunications firm Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has been selected as the sole vendor to supply 5G network equipment and solutions to a Canadian telecommunications firm.



Under the deal with Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp. (SaskTel), Samsung will provide the Canadian company with the 4G/5G radio unit, massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) radio technology, network virtualization software and maintenance services.



The South Korean tech giant said it is also the first time that the company is supplying 5G network virtualization core equipment, which handles both 5G and 4G data traffic, to an overseas firm.



Samsung previously landed two 5G network equipment supply deals in Canada with Videotron Ltd. in December 2019 and Telus Corp. in June 2020.



Samsung and SaskTel plan to launch non-standalone 5G service in 2022 before providing standalone 5G with software upgrades.



SaskTel, founded in 1908, has invested more than $3 billion since 2010 in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan to beef up its networks and the investment in 5G technology. (Yonhap)