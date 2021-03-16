 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung to supply 5G network equipment to Canada's SaskTel

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2021 - 09:17       Updated : Mar 16, 2021 - 09:17

This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the corporate logos of Samsung and Canadian telecommunications firm Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the corporate logos of Samsung and Canadian telecommunications firm Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has been selected as the sole vendor to supply 5G network equipment and solutions to a Canadian telecommunications firm.

Under the deal with Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp. (SaskTel), Samsung will provide the Canadian company with the 4G/5G radio unit, massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) radio technology, network virtualization software and maintenance services.

The South Korean tech giant said it is also the first time that the company is supplying 5G network virtualization core equipment, which handles both 5G and 4G data traffic, to an overseas firm.

Samsung previously landed two 5G network equipment supply deals in Canada with Videotron Ltd. in December 2019 and Telus Corp. in June 2020.

Samsung and SaskTel plan to launch non-standalone 5G service in 2022 before providing standalone 5G with software upgrades.

SaskTel, founded in 1908, has invested more than $3 billion since 2010 in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan to beef up its networks and the investment in 5G technology. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114