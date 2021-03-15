Jaguar Land Rover Korea to launch 4 new models in 2021

Jaguar Land Rover Korea Managing Director Robin Colgan speaks during a media conference in Seoul on Monday. (Jaguar Land Rover Korea)



Jaguar Land Rover Korea will launch four new models to strengthen its product portfolio and lower the prices of the cars to meet consumer demands, the company’s managing director said in a press conference on Monday.



Speaking to the media here for the first time since his appointment in October 2020, Robin Colgan laid out his 4P strategy to strengthen the company’s foothold in the market, and reiterated the automotive group’s global roadmap focused on electrification.



This year, Land Rover will be launching two completely revamped sports utility vehicles -- the All New Defender 90 and the New Discovery. The automaker said it will be presenting the first gasoline engine models for both vehicles.



Jaguar is also set to release the new F-Pace and new XF in the Korean market this year.



To attract customers and meet consumer demands, Colgan presented the 4P strategy which focuses on product, price, PIVI Pro and powertrain.



“(To meet market demands) it is about making sure we’ve got the right product powertrain, critically, the right price,and all of those things at the right time in the market,” Colgan said.



First, the company will be introducing all of its 21 models, with some renovated with significant upgrades by July, Colgan said. The automaker will also lower prices for many of its vehicles, and also introduce gasoline powertrains to meet great demand from local consumers.





Jaguar's new XF (left) and new F-Pace (Jaguar Korea)

Land Rover's new Defender 90 (left) and new Discovery (Land Rover Korea)