Business

Pulmuone Foods names LG’s ex-marketing director as new CEO

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 15:22       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 15:22
New CEO of Pulmuone Foods Kim Jin-hong (Pulmuone)
Pulmuone Foods, a subsidiary of fresh food company Pulmuone, said Monday it had named the ex-vice president of LG’s Global Marketing Center as its new CEO.

Kim Jin-hong, the new CEO of Pulmuone Foods, boasts some 20 years of marketing experience under his belt at home and abroad.

The 55-year-old took on multiple senior roles while at LG including President of LG Electronics France and was the president of Kellogg Company’s South Korean unit between 2013 and 2014.

“As the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the values of LOHAS which considers health and the environment, Pulmuone Foods, as a South Korean LOHAS and wholesome food company, will continue its best to become the number one global LOHAS company,” Kim said.

LOHAS refers to “Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability,” a demographic defined as a particular market segment related to sustainable living.

Pulmuone is known for its eco-friendly stance and has called for small steps to be taken in daily life for the benefit of the next generation.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
