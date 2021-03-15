5 military members test positive for COVID-19

A service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing facility in Seoul on March 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

An Air Force officer, two Army draftees and two civilian workers for the military have tested positive for the new coronavirus over the weekend, the defense ministry said Monday.



The officer stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu was confirmed to have been infected in a test required to exit quarantine, as he has been in isolation after one of his family members tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.



One Army draftee in the border town of Goseong and the other one in Yeoncheon each tested positive while on vacation, it added.



The civilian worker for the Navy in the southeastern county of Jinhae tested positive after coming into contact with his colleague, and the other civilian working on an Army base in the city of Gwangju, southeast of Seoul, tested positive after showing symptoms, the ministry said.



Up until now, the military has reported 611 COVID-19 cases among its members, and 588 have been fully cured, with 34 undergoing treatment, it added.



Starting Monday, the ministry extended its Level 2 social distancing scheme for the military for another two weeks amid a series of confirmed cases among its members across the country.



The scheme bans service members from one-day off-base trips and meeting outside visitors at their bases.



But soldiers are allowed to go on vacations while strictly adhering to antivirus measures, such as a mandatory quarantine and coronavirus tests. Up to 20 percent of members of each base can take leave at the same time, according to the ministry.



The extension is also in line with the government's decision to continue to enforce the current social distancing measures -- Level 2 in the greater Seoul area and Level 1.5 for other regions -- until March 28.



Restaurants and bars in the Seoul areas are not allowed to operate after 10 p.m., and gatherings of five or more people are banned nationwide in principle.



Nationwide, the country reported 382 more COVID-19 cases, including 370 local infections, on Monday, raising the total caseload to 96,107, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)