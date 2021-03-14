 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco International to issue ESG bonds worth W80b

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 09:05       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 09:17
Posco International ESG Bond (Posco International)
Posco International ESG Bond (Posco International)

Posco International will sell green bonds worth 80 billion won ($70 million) to finance its efforts on the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) fronts, the company said Sunday.

The ESG bond issue is part of the firm’s plan to raise 150 billion won in the debt market. The rest, 70 billion won, is to be raised through regular bond offerings.

The volume of bond sales could be even greater, the trading arm of steelmaker Posco said, as institutional investors demanded as much as 500 billion won in a survey on Friday.

The ESG bond is a type of sustainability debt offering aimed to finance corporate activities in environmental, social responsibility and governance improvement, Posco said.

According to the company, it is the first trading company in Korea to issue such a green bond. The money financed would be invested in the company’s renewable energy businesses and electric vehicle parts businesses, Posco International said.

“The successful demand forecast is the result of positive evaluation from investors, of the company’s sustainable business structure and potentials for future growth,” a Posco International official said in a press release.

The company said it has been making efforts to promote ESG business management in the past years.

In March 2020, Posco International announced its commitment to go green with its palm oil business, and adopted a “No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation” policy.

The company’s subsidiary Posco SPS has also entered the environment-friendly vehicle market to produce electric vehicle motor cores and hydrogen fuel cell separators for fuel cell EVs, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114