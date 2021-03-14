[News Focus] Weak Korean currency adds uncertainty over economy

An employee at the headquarters of Hana Bank in Seoul looks into a batch of US dollar bills to single out counterfeits, if any. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The Korean currency has lost its value against the US dollar, in another phase of the fluctuations that have occurred since COVID-19 started hitting the world a year ago.



The pandemic situation has increased volatility in the won-dollar foreign exchange rates, which has become a factor aggravating difficulties, held by a large portion of local businesses.



The dollar, which traded at 1,082 won during the first trading session (Jan. 4) of the year, climbed 5 percent in only two months to reach 1,136.5 won as of March 12.



The cheap won could pose a burden on businesses in terms of higher manufacturing costs from a rise in import prices of raw materials. Korean people -- many of whom have been active in global online shopping and in US stocks -- will have no choice but to pay more for the dollar-denominated assets.



The weakness in the local currency also weaken attractiveness of Korean stocks among overseas investors.



But it seems that policymakers are glossing over the situation as this could certainly benefit the nation’s export performance, which was sagging throughout last year in the wake of the epidemic.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)