Rose begins next phase of career “On the Ground”

Though her music career has reached dizzying heights, Rose confesses in her new solo single that she’s found the most important things in life on the ground.



Breaking out on her own for the first time since she made her debut five years ago, the Blackpink vocalist dropped her first solo EP, “R,” Friday afternoon. With a title that signifies her new start as a soloist, as well as the first letter of the artist’s name, “R” consists of two tracks: “On the Ground” and “Gone,” which was previously unviled during Blackpink's online concert. Both are in English.



“Since I’ve been preparing for this album for such a long time and our fans have been waiting for it as well, I wanted it to be satisfactory,” said Rose during an online press conference in Seoul on Friday. The 24-year-old musician said she’d attended every meeting during the creative process so that the album would reflect her own ideas as much as possible. “So from the design of the album to my first songwriting participation, I tried to express my honest self through ‘R,’” she added.



“R” not only marked the start of a new musical chapter for Rose, but also served as a mirror.





(YG Entertainment)