Spring flowers expected to bloom at Joseon royal palaces and tombs starting Sunday

Flowers at Changgyeonggung in Seoul (Cultural Heritage Administration)



Spring flowers at the royal palaces and tombs are expected to bloom starting Sunday and continue to bloom until the end of May, the Cultural Heritage Administration’s Royal Palaces and Tomb Center said Friday.



The expected start date is two to seven days earlier than last year, with the yellow flowers of the blunt-lobed spice bushes at Changgyeonggung and Changdeokgung expected to start blooming Sunday and stay in bloom for two weeks.



From mid-March to May, the four palaces of the Joseon Kingdom in Seoul -- Changgyeonggung, Changdeokgung, Gyeongbokgung and Deoksugung -- and the shrine Jongmyo will see blossoms from diverse plants, attracting visitors and tourists. These include cherry, apricot and plum trees.



Gyeonghoeru at Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul (Cultural Heritage Administration)