Business

DL E&C inks deal on modernization of Russian refinery

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2021 - 11:36       Updated : Mar 12, 2021 - 11:36
This photo, provided by DL E&C Co. on Friday, shows Gazprom Neft's refinery southeast of Moscow. (DL E&C Co.)
This photo, provided by DL E&C Co. on Friday, shows Gazprom Neft's refinery southeast of Moscow. (DL E&C Co.)
Major South Korean builder DL E&C Co. said Friday it has signed a 327.1 billion-won ($290 million) interim deal to upgrade an oil refinery in Russia.

Under the deal with Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, DL E&C will build a plant for adding and cracking hydrogen at Gazprom Neft's refinery southeast of Moscow.

Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2024, and the two sides plan to seal a formal contract within three months, DL E&C said.

Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Russia's leading natural gas producer Gazprom.

The deal marks DL E&C's first overseas contract since the company was renamed from Daelim Industrial Co. on Jan. 1 under its parent's business reorganization plan.

In 2014, DL E&C made inroads into Russia in line with its strategy to tap into new overseas construction markets.

Meanwhile, DL E&C also said it has clinched a contract with Swiss fertilizer firm EuroChem to design a mammoth methanol plant to be built in Ust-Luga on the northwestern coast of Russia. (Yonhap)
