Ridi’s global webtoon app logs success in North America

Manta, Ridi’s global webtoon app (Ridi)
South Korea’s leading content provider Ridi Corp. said Friday that its global webtoon service Manta has achieved 300,000 accumulated downloads on the back of its popular response in the North American market.
The online cartoon app, which provides various genres at a set monthly price, kicked off in North America in November last year, and soon rose to become the second most popular cartoon app on the Google app store in the US.
The top title was “Under the Oak Tree,” a romance-fantasy novel that has retained its No. 1 ranking since its release in January. Fantasy thriller “Lady Devil” also has remained among the top five.
Upcoming releases such as “Observing Elena Evoy” and “Semantic Error” are also expected to gain momentum in the new market.
“Manta is built on Ridi’s longtime experience in the digital content business,” said CEO Bae Ki-sik.
“We shall continue efforts to expand the existence of K-webtoons in the global market, starting with the success in the North American market.”
Manta can be downloaded from the Google and Apple app stores.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)