 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Ridi’s global webtoon app logs success in North America

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Mar 12, 2021 - 11:31       Updated : Mar 12, 2021 - 11:31
Manta, Ridi’s global webtoon app (Ridi)
Manta, Ridi’s global webtoon app (Ridi)
South Korea’s leading content provider Ridi Corp. said Friday that its global webtoon service Manta has achieved 300,000 accumulated downloads on the back of its popular response in the North American market.

The online cartoon app, which provides various genres at a set monthly price, kicked off in North America in November last year, and soon rose to become the second most popular cartoon app on the Google app store in the US.

The top title was “Under the Oak Tree,” a romance-fantasy novel that has retained its No. 1 ranking since its release in January. Fantasy thriller “Lady Devil” also has remained among the top five.

Upcoming releases such as “Observing Elena Evoy” and “Semantic Error” are also expected to gain momentum in the new market.

“Manta is built on Ridi’s longtime experience in the digital content business,” said CEO Bae Ki-sik.

“We shall continue efforts to expand the existence of K-webtoons in the global market, starting with the success in the North American market.”

Manta can be downloaded from the Google and Apple app stores.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114