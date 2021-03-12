NK's official paper calls for tighter antivirus efforts in time for spring season

North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)

North Korea's official paper urged the people not to let their guard down against the new coronavirus, saying laxity is the "greatest enemy" in their ongoing efforts to ward off the highly contagious disease.



North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the global pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.



"Arrogance, carelessness, laxity and negligence are the greatest enemies in our emergency antivirus efforts regardless of the season," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, said Friday.



"We must tighten control and intensify education efforts so that people do not become lax and let their guard down against the virus," the paper said.



In a separate article, the paper said the "springtime disinfection efforts are underway along with efforts to strictly ward off the coronavirus" in Pyongwon County, South Pyongan Province.



North Korea is expected to be supplied with around 1.7 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 by May, according to a vaccine allocation plan unveiled by the COVAX Facility. (Yonhap)