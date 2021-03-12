 Back To Top
Finance

Finance minister vows to draw up stern measures to root out land speculation

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2021 - 09:52       Updated : Mar 12, 2021 - 09:52

This file photo, taken March 4, 2021, shows the headquarters of the Korea Land and Housing Corp., the state-run housing developer, in Jinju, 284 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki vowed Friday to draw up sweeping measures to eradicate property speculation as public outcry has mounted over land speculation allegations by public officials of the state housing developer.

Hong said the government will seek to root out land speculation attempts and take a strong punishment against those caught for speculative deals, vowing to stage a "war" against crimes related to real estate.

The harsh warning came as the government found 20 officials of the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) allegedly bought land for speculation in two cities, south of Seoul, before it announced a major public housing development project.

"The government will draw up measures to eradicate property speculation and prevent the reoccurrence of similar cases as soon as possible in a bid to tackle speculation and illegal practices in the housing market," Hong said at a meeting with related ministers on the housing market.

The government earlier vowed zero tolerance for public servants found involved in real estate speculation using insider information, including filing criminal charges and having them disgorge more than ill-gotten profits.

Civic groups said last week that more than a dozen LH officials used inside information to buy about 10 billion won ($8.88 million) worth of farmland in the two cities between April 2018 and June 2020, before large-scale housing supply plans were announced last month.

The revelation came as public distrust toward the government's housing policy has already heightened amid skyrocketing home prices.

The liberal Moon Jae-in administration has announced a series of measures to stabilize housing prices, including tax hikes and loan regulations, but there only have been short-term letups in rising home prices.

Hong said the government will continue to make efforts to seamlessly implement its massive housing supply plan that was unveiled in February. (Yonhap)

