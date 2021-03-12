 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US soldier at Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2021 - 09:49       Updated : Mar 12, 2021 - 10:14
This file photo, taken Jan. 17, 2021, shows the US military base in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Jan. 17, 2021, shows the US military base in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yonhap)
An American service member stationed at a US military base in South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.

The soldier at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday in a virus test conducted prior to a permanent change of station travel to the United States, according to the USFK.

The soldier last visited the base Tuesday and Osan Air Base, also in Pyeongtaek, on Sunday, and is now in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed patients.

"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," the US military said in a statement. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 784. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114