S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM

Tests for all villagers are under way at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing station in Jinbu of Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, on Wednesday, as scores of Jinbu villagers tested positive for the virus, in this photo provided by Pyeongchang County. (Pyeongchang County)

South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections continue to pop up across the country.



"The government will extend the current distancing levels, which end March 14, for another two weeks," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.



The greater Seoul area, home to around half of the nation's 52-million population, will remain under Level 2 distancing and the rest of the country will be subject to Level 1.5 distancing for an additional two weeks starting next week.



Bans on gatherings of five or more people and restrictions on small businesses, such as restaurants and cafes, will also remain in place for another two weeks, Chung said. (Yonhap)