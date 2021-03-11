Niche magazines thrive while industry shrinks

Sinclair (Sinclair)

Are paper magazines dying out, or are they seeing a renaissance?



The magazine market has shrunk steadily since 2012. According to the Korea Press Foundation’s “2020 Magazine Industry Market Research” report published in January, the magazine market was worth 777.5 billion won ($681 million) last year, a 24.9 percent decrease from 2017. Magazines’ average annual revenue stood at 438 million won, compared with 1.26 billion won in 2012. With the decline of the magazine market, the number of people working in the industry went down to 9,104 -- 25.1 percent less than in 2017, when the figure stood at 12,154.



But the number of magazines registered with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has steadily increased since 2016. Whereas 4,931 magazines were registered in 2016, 5,511 magazines were registered in 2020.



“The size of the magazine industry is shrinking. There used to be lots of popular magazines but those big magazines have shrunk in size,” Lee Yong-jun, president of the Korean Society for Magazine & Media Convergence Studies and a professor of media and communication at Daejin University, told The Korea Herald.



“Nowadays, professional magazines, free magazines and independent magazines, among others, are thriving. Because of advances in technology, the cost of publishing a magazine is much less than what it was in the past.”



Since the mid-2000s, a number of independent magazines began to appear that focused on niche topics. These strayed from the conventional magazine format and featured few or no advertisements. Each year, many independent magazines close down and new ones emerge.



“It’s not that independent magazines refused advertising and didn’t strive to make a profit. Because advertisements heavily influenced mainstream magazines at the time, independent magazines stood out by contrast,” said chief editor Kang Ji-woong of Sinclair magazine. Sinclair, launched in 2000, is one of the country’s oldest and most iconic independent magazines.



For Kang, the magazine is a side job that fulfills a thirst to tell personal stories.



“Before, people wanted to tell stories in a magazine format, like Sinclair, but those detailed stories are published as independent books rather than in magazines these days,” said Kang. “I think the readers are accepting magazines more as a brand than a physical magazine format, so they don’t mind the magazines not being issued on regular cycles,” said Kang.





Seoul Review of Books (Aladin)

More specialty magazines that delve deep into specific topics -- like the new literary magazine the Seoul Review of Books and Magazine G -- have also appeared in recent years.



“Numerous smaller professional magazines have appeared that can maintain profitability with fewer advertisements because they take advertisements from companies that target their specific readers,” said Lee.



These magazines do not require much labor to make. According to the Korea Press Foundation’s research, over 75 percent of magazine businesses had fewer than five employees in 2019.



The rise of the internet and social media and the pandemic situation also impacted magazine market dynamics in multiple ways.



Social media are replacing magazines as a bridge between writers and readers.



“When I look at the social media of authors of independently published books, I sometimes get the feeling that they are engaging with the readers like a magazine. When a new book comes out, they introduce the book on their social media and talk about the creation process on their social media, similar to how a magazine used to communicate with the readers on a weekly or monthly basis,” said Kang.



On the other hand, social media allow for easier advertising by smaller magazines. Previously, magazine publishers had to place copies in bookstores across the country, pushing up the initial cost of producing an issue. Nowadays, when a magazine is released, loyal readers can be notified through the publisher’s social media and orders can be made online.





RADish (Tumblebug)