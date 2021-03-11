FM sends solace message to Japanese counterpart over 10th anniv. of East Japan quake

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has sent a "message of solace" to his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake on Japan's east coast, his ministry said Thursday.



Chung delivered the message Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to mend ties with Tokyo, strained over colonial-era history and trade, amid Washington's calls for stronger trilateral cooperation with its Asian allies to confront shared challenges."On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, we would like to send words of solace again to the bereaved families who suffered big damage and sorrow due to the disaster and to Japanese people," Choi Young-sam, the spokesman for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.



"And for your information, Minister Chung delivered a message of solace in a letter to the Japanese foreign minister," he added.



A ministry official said later that the letter was meant to console people of Japan, as well as South Korean residents there, from a "humanitarian standpoint."



On March 11, 2011, Japan suffered the tragedy due to a devastating earthquake, ensuing tsunami and nuclear accident on its east coast. Soon after the disaster, South Korea sent an emergency relief team to help search and rescue operations.



The spokesman said that Seoul will continue efforts for the "future-oriented" development of relations between the two countries through cooperation in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other infectious diseases.



The Japanese Embassy in Seoul held an event to mark the 10th year since the earthquake.



Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi used the event to express his gratitude for Korea's support for the rescue operations and reconstruction efforts in the wake of the disaster.



"I am deeply grateful to Korean people for their various kinds of support from the time of the disaster and up until now," he said.



"There is an English proverb that goes like 'a friend in need is a friend indeed,' and you are indeed true friends." he added. (Yonhap)