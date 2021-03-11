 Back To Top
National

9 USFK-affiliated people test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2021 - 16:20       Updated : Mar 11, 2021 - 16:20

USFK (Yonhap)
USFK (Yonhap)
Eight American service members and a contractor for the US Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, the US military said Thursday.

Four of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on US government chartered flights, while the others arrived here on commercial flights, according to the USFK.

They have been transferred to isolation facilities for confirmed patients, and the US military has completed disinfection of transportation assets and quarantine rooms used by them.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 783, most of who tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.

USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday it has seen a total of 110 local affiliated cases, including 28 from service members, so far, with the rest reported among those coming from the US mainland. (Yonhap)

