Northwestern University Korea Alumni Association supports multicultural families

Northwestern University Korea Alumni Association donated food, children supply, book vouchers and masks to the Yongsan-gu Multicultural Family Support Center on Wednesday. This is the Association’s ongoing efforts to assist marginalized members of society suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.Pre-packaged boxes of food, including non-perishable items and masks, were distributed to the Center through in-kind donations by the CEOs of Foosung HDS (Nayeon Kim), Noodle Lovers (Cei Chung), MediTulip Global (Seungwan Sohn), Jejejik (JiMin Lee) and Millie (YoungTaek Seo) that are all alumni of Northwestern University.“Our Alumni Association in Korea remains steadfast in our commitment to helping the underprivileged in Korean society through activities that strengthen the alumni network while serving the community,” said Jason Shin, the President of Northwestern University Korea Alumni Association and Managing Partner of VIG Partners. “In these challenging times, we seek to do our part so we can emerge from this pandemic stronger and more resilient as one.”Northwestern University, a private research university located in Evanston, Illinois, consistently ranks in the top ten universities in the United States. Among its faculty and alumni are recipients of the Pulitzer Prize, Noble Prize, and many other honorary awards, and currently have over 1,000 active alumni in Korea.The University’s most notable alumni serve as active leaders across diverse industries in Korea, including Suk-Heun Yoon, head of Financial Supervisory Service, Young-Soo Oh, chairman of KIDB Money Brokerage and John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics.“Our alumni network spans diverse industries and geographies in Korea and has plans to play an important role in facilitating community service in Korea,” said Tony Lee, executive director of the Northwestern University Korea Alumni Association.Other leading alumni include Cei Chung, CEO of Noodle Lovers; Christopher Kimm, managing director of DWS Asset Management; Jimmy Kim, co-founder of SparkLabs; Jae-Hoon Ahn, executive director of Morgan Stanley; Professor Sang-Yup Lee of KAIST; Professor Sung-Jin Cho of Seoul National University; and Professor Doo-Won Lee of Yonsei University.