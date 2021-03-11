 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Seoul covered in hazy fine dust

By Yoon Chae-won
Published : Mar 13, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Mar 13, 2021 - 16:01
Above the skyscrapers, the rising sun is blurred by fog and fine dust, as fine dust levels in Seoul continue to exceed 100 micrograms per cubic meter. 


In the city’s central district of Jongno, where emergency fine dust reduction measures have been taken, citizens head to work.




In front of the entrance to Deoksugung in central Seoul, cleaners wash fine dust off the streets. 


Wonhyodaegyo is seen in a haze of fine dust as people take early morning walks or ride bikes in Yeouido Hangang Park. 


(Photos: Yonhap) 


By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com)
