National

NK paper stresses close relations with Cuba amid impasse in nuclear talks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2021 - 15:07       Updated : Mar 11, 2021 - 15:07

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and his visiting Cuban counterpart Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez hold up their hands as they watch a mass games performance in Pyongyang on Nov. 5, 2018, in this photo captured from the North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper. (Rodong Sinmun)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and his visiting Cuban counterpart Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez hold up their hands as they watch a mass games performance in Pyongyang on Nov. 5, 2018, in this photo captured from the North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper. (Rodong Sinmun)
North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday stressed close relations with Cuba in time for the 35th anniversary of a former Cuban leader's visit to Pyongyang.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial that the two countries are "firmly united by a sense of comradery in the common battle for socialism."

"We will continue to put our best efforts to strengthen our unwavering friendship and solidarity with the people of Cuba," the paper said.

North Korea and Cuba have maintained close relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1960.

Fidel Castro, former Cuban leader, visited the North in March 1986 at the invitation of late former North Korean leader and state founder Kim Il-sung.

In November 2018, Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez visited Pyongyang and met with leader Kim Jong-un.

Pyongyang has been seeking to maintain closer ties with its traditional allies amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with Washington. (Yonhap)

