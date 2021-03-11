Moon’s push for peace talks gains momentum

President Moon Jae-in’s push to revive denuclearization talks is expected to gain fresh momentum as he plans to hold in-person talks with senior US officials next week to discuss pending issues, including Washington’s ongoing policy review on North Korea.



On Wednesday, the two governments announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Seoul on March 17-18 after a three-day visit to Tokyo in their first overseas trip since the launch of the Biden administration.



The so-called “two-plus-two” meeting of the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries is being revived for the first time in almost five years, since the gathering was suspended under Trump administration’s “America First” policy.



Cheong Wa Dae officials said they are arranging a meeting between Moon and the visiting officials, during which the president is expected to reaffirm his will to resume nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang based on stronger ties with the US and other allies.





President Moon Jae-in (Cheong Wa Dae)