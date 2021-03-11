FM vows to create new opportunities for inter-Korean ties on 30th anniv. of joint accession to UN

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Feb. 12, 2021, in this photo released by his office. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday pledged continued efforts to create new opportunities to enhance inter-Korean ties on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the two Koreas' joint accession to the United Nations.



Chung made the pledge during his phone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as Seoul seeks to resume stalled dialogue with Pyongyang and advance its agenda for lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.



"Secretary General Guterres expressed invariable support for our government's efforts to establish peace on the peninsula, and Minister Chung said he will continue to make efforts to create new opportunities for the development of inter-Korean relations," the foreign ministry said in a press release.



During the talks, the two sides discussed a range of issues, such as the UN's role and South Korea's efforts to address such global challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and agreed to strengthen cooperation on the matters.



Guterres agreed to positively consider participating in the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit and the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference, which Seoul plans to host in May and December, respectively. The P4G gathering is to take place virtually. (Yonhap)