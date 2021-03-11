LH scandal feared to affect ruling party ahead of mayoral elections

Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) (Yonhap)

Suspicious land deals by family members of three lawmakers have recently been identified, as a growing land speculation scandal involving employees of the state housing corporation sparks public outrage.



The mother of Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Yang Yi Won-young and the spouse of Rep. Kim Kyung-man were recently found to have purchased plots of land respectively in Gwangmyeong and Siheung, both located southwest of Seoul, between 2016 and 2019, according to the government filing of asset holdings by high-level public officials.



The plots are located outside of a site later designated by the government for a large-scale housing construction project, but some have raised the possibility that they bought the land using insider information to capitalize on the looming government development plan.



The allegations come as the government is striving to get to the bottom of the scandal that originated at the state-run housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) earlier this month.



More than a dozen LH employees, allegedly using insider information, bought swathes of farmland in the two cities between April 2018 and June 2020 before the housing development plan was announced there last month. Fourteen more public officials in the two cities have so far additionally been confirmed to have bought land in the region for possible land speculation.



According to the government report, Yang purchased a plot of land measuring 66 square meters in Gwangmyeong in 2019. The location of the land is close to, but not included in, the housing development zone, called Gwangmyeong-Siheung New City.



Yang refuted the allegations, saying her mother was introduced to the land only by close friends and pledging that all real estate holdings of her mother will be disposed of.



"I am very sorry to the people who are enraged by the LH scandal," Yang said, offering her apology.



Kim also denied the accusation and said his spouse is currently trying to sell the estates.



"The concerned forest land is what my spouse bought at the recommendation of her friends at church. It is by no means related with the site designated for the new city development and I was even not a lawmaker (when the purchases were made)," he said.



Additionally, Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a member of the DP's top council, is also is facing allegations that she has purchased a plot of land in Hwaseong, south of Siheung, in possible land speculation taking advantage of a separate housing development zone nearby.



The string of land speculation allegations is sounding an alarm bell to the DP as the ruling party and the Moon Jae-in government are striving to keep the scandal from developing into a political firestorm ahead of the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections as well as the presidential election set for March 2022.



Bracing for a potential blow, the DP has pledged to take the most stringent possible action, such as expulsion from the party, against any party members guilty of land speculation.



"If any speculator is found, the party will take the most powerful action available including permanent expulsion," party spokesman Choi In-ho told reporters earlier this week.



Nonetheless, more suspicious cases could possibly pop up to jolt the party as an internal investigation linked with the scandal is currently under way. (Yonhap)