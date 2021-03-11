 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Spring brings new hope amid pandemic

By Gha Hee sun
Published : Mar 13, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Mar 13, 2021 - 16:01
Spring has finally arrived in South Korea, bringing in a new wave of hope amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. After a gloomy year of the pandemic, the city of Seoul is joining efforts to bring comfort to the people by decorating colorful scenery with flowers all throughout the city. 

As the spring weather warms up the nation, workers plant flowers with aspirations for a better, brighter season. 

Exhausted from being cooped up inside during strong quarantine measures, residents peek outdoors to enjoy spring activities -- with masks firmly in place. Some walk the streets of Maehwa Village, admiring the blooming flowers, while others enjoy the unique experience of riding bicycles up in the air.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Gha Hee sun (lizka98@heraldcorp.com)
