National

Ministries to sign MOU on 'green smart' project for overseas diplomatic missions

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2021 - 13:06       Updated : Mar 11, 2021 - 13:06
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
The ministries of foreign affairs, land and environment, and two public institutes will sign a tentative deal this week on using homegrown green technologies for the renovation and construction of South Korea's overseas diplomatic missions, officials said Thursday.

The ministries, the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology, and the Korea Authority of Land & Infrastructure Safety are set to ink a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Friday on the "green smart" project, under which Korean companies will use their environmentally friendly technologies to improve and newly construct diplomatic facilities abroad.

"It is a foreign ministry-led project designed to help the companies lay the groundwork for their inroads into overseas markets and improve South Korea's national image as a leading nation in the field of climate change," the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Through the MOU, the ministry is to craft a new certification standard for environmentally friendly buildings -- applicable for overseas diplomatic missions -- based on already established local certification standards.

The new standard will be applied to the "green smart remodeling" project for overseas missions that the foreign ministry has been pushing for since earlier this year. (Yonhap)
